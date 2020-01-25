Killer Kross Discusses His Free Agency

Killer Kross has become one of the hottest free agents in pro wrestling after finally getting his release from Impact and he is said to be drawing interest from across the board.

During a recent interview with WrestlingInc, the former Lucha Underground star talked about a number of things and also revealed how it feels to be in this position.

Kross explained that being in his current spot in the pro wrestling world makes him feel grateful and to be here with options is something he has been working for since the beginning of his career:

“I’m definitely grateful for it. That would be the easiest way to summarize it. A lot of it also feels surreal but also at the same time this is something I’ve been working for since the beginning of my career to be here with options,”

“It’s funny, you try to get to this situation and there’s no playbook for it. You clock in every single day and do the absolute best job you can in finding the best version of yourself. You have to take a leap of faith and hope things land where you would like them to.

Killer Kross continued by saying that you have to take a gamble because there are so many wrestlers out there. He then claimed that he has a lot of mixed emotions but it’s all good.

Where Will Killer Kross End Up Next?

While Impact took their time in letting the heavyweight star go, it appears that his release couldn’t have come at a better time for the former AAA star.

Just recently he was announced for his MLW debut and it appears that WWE officials are also taking some serious interest in signing him to the promotion.

It was reported last week that he had a scheduled meeting with none other than Triple H and Kross was likely to end up with the company.

Where would you like to see Killer Kross land after his release from Impact Wrestling? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.