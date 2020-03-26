Killer Kross Shown During Final Segment On NXT (Video)

WWE had been airing strange vignettes on NXT from the past few weeks. There was a lot of speculation that Killer Kross could be behind the promos and this doubt was confirmed during the latest episode of the show.

The final segment of this week’s episode of NXT saw Triple H bringing both Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa face to face for a confrontation and the Game then announced that in 2 weeks, he will find an empty building for the two to fight in and end their feud.

However, as soon as he was finished, another ‘coming soon’ teaser appeared on the big screen at the entrance ramp, leaving the stars in the ring puzzled.

Killer Kross Finally Appears On NXT TV

The video featured the same images we have seen in previous videos over the weeks, but this time the newest WWE signee Kross also made an appearance.

The video had a promo as well. It was believed to be in the voice of Scarlett Bordeaux who was also recently signed by the company to the development brand.

The promo as seen below, is believed to be in Romanian and roughly translates to: “Only the man will win and if you lose, the weaker man is done. Now you’ll all see pain … there’s a very dangerous man coming. The clock ticks at midnight and the end is near.”

There is no word yet on when Killer Kross will make his NXT debut or where the match between Ciampa and Gargano will be held but we’ll keep you posted on the matter.