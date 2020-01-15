Killer Kross vs. Tom Lawlor Signed For MLW Fightland (2/1)

Killer Kross will face “Filthy” Tom Lawlor at next month’s MLW Fightland event from Philadelphia, PA. This will be Kross’ first match for the league.

If you’re in the Philadelphia area, visit MLW2300.com for ticket information

“Fightland wouldn’t be Fightland without a dream match like Lawlor-Kross,” said Court Bauer, MLW CEO. “The 2300 Arena has seen some scraps but given the rep of these two, this one is going to be on a different level.”

The following is the updated card for MLW Fightland, an MLW Fusion TV taping:

MLW World Champion Jacob Fatu vs. CIMA

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Killer Kross

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Erick Stevens

Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Jimmy Havoc (with Priscilla Kelly)

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include: LA Park, World Tag Team Champions Ross & Marshall Von Erich, CONTRA Unit, Mance Warner, The Dynasty and more.

