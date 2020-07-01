"Killer" Tim Brooks has passed away.

“Killer” Tim Brooks passed away yesterday at the age of 72. He had entered hospice care back in February due to declining health.

His family released the following statement on Facebook to announce the news:

“It is with a heavy heart that we the Brooks family announce that our father, loving husband, brother and friend has made his depart from this earth to the heavens. From the Brooks family we want to say thank you for all the prayers, love and support through these terrible times. Dad was the toughest man I have ever met he fought cancer like I have seen no other.”

“With all the accomplishments he has made through his 73 years on this earth from being a army veteran of the Vietnam war to holding just about every championship belt through professional wrestling and a hall-of-famer. Most of all he was a God-fearing man a wonderful husband to his wife of 13 years Julie, the best father and grandfather to us kids. He will be missed dearly by so many. We will keep everybody updated on arrangements as they’re made thanks again for the love and support.

Sincerely Brooks family”

Brooks was honored earlier this year for his contributions to wrestling by the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum in Witchita Falls, Texas. He was a big star in the 70s and 80s with promotions such as WCCW, WWC, and various NWA territories. Additionally, he’s a former North American Champion with Stampede Wrestling, the promotion’s top title. Brooks is also a former NWA National Heavyweight Champion.

AEW paid tribute to Brooks online:

AEW joins the wrestling world in mourning the death of “Killer” Tim Brooks. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/UNej0sSQBN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 30, 2020

Footage of Brooks can be viewed below.