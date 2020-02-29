King Corbin Justifies His Loss At WWE Saudi Show With A Dig At Boxer Deontay Wilder

King Corbin lost a steel cage match to Roman Reigns at Super ShowDown on Thursday in Saudi Arabia. According to Corbin, however, his elaborate entrance on the show contributed to his loss.

Corbin offered up an excuse on social media recently for the loss that is similar to the one offered up by Deontay Wilder recently in regards to his loss to Tyson Fury.

Corbin posted the following to social media in regards to his loss to Roman Reigns:

I’m never gonna take anything away with from Roman Reign’s preparation for a main event steel cage match. I was prepared … but I didn’t think of the toll my entrance gear (the chainmail, my robe) and entrance would take on my body. Three min in my legs were tired. pic.twitter.com/M1Nq0suY3O — THE KING (@BaronCorbinWWE) February 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Deontay Wilder offered up the following excuse for his loss to Tyson Fury:

“He didn’t hurt me at all, but the simple fact is, Kevin, that my uniform was way too heavy for me,” Wilder said to Yahoo Sports. “I didn’t have no legs from the beginning of the fight. In the third round, my legs were just shot all the way through.”

Speaking of the costume, Wilder also had the following to say:

“I was only able to put it on [for the first time] the night before, but I didn’t think it was going to be that heavy. It weighed 40, 40-some pounds with the helmet and all the batteries. I wanted my tribute to be great for Black History Month. I wanted it to be good and I guess I put that before anything.”