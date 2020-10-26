Knockouts Tag Team Championships Returning To Impact Wrestling

At Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory PPV over the weekend, the company announced the Knockouts tag team championships will be returning. New champions will be crowned on the next Impact PPV at Hard to Kill on January 16th.

BREAKING: You've asked for it – the Knockouts Tag Team Titles are BACK!



The new champions will be crowned on January 16th at #HardToKill! #BFG2020 pic.twitter.com/mgzhVw7Fnd — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 25, 2020

Knockouts Tag Team Championship History

Sarita and Taylor Wilde were the first-ever winners of the Knockouts tag team championships. They won a tournament and defeated Madison Rayne and Velvet Sky in the finals. Awesome Kong and Hamada would defeat them for the belts 106 days later.

The titles were then vacated when Awesome Kong left the company in 2010. The Beautiful People would then win the vacated belts that March.

In March of 2012, Eric Young became the first male wrestler to win 1/2 of the titles. His team with ODB defeated Gail Kim and Madison Rayne to win the belts. Impact executive Brooke Hogan would eventually strip them of the titles due to Young being a male competitor, however. The titles were eventually deactivated.

There are several possible teams in Impact that could comprise a Knockouts tag division: