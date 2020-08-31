Monday, August 31, 2020

Kofi Kingston On Big E’s Singles Run, When He’ll Be Back In WWE

New Day member Kofi Kingston has reflected on his recovery at home and how he has been supporting Big E's singles run.

By Steve Russell
Kofi Kingston
Kofi Kingston

New Day member Kofi Kingston has opened up about being away from in-ring competition as he heals from an injury during on appearance on WWE’s The Bump. He also acknowledged the singles run his stablemate, Big E, is currently enjoying.

Kingston revealed he feels good as he continues to recover at home. He shared how he has been working on his home gym, which has allowed him to get back into a fitness regime. He added how he isn’t pushing himself too hard right now, explaining how “number one because I don’t want to suffer a setback, you know, and be out for even longer. And number two, I’m spending a lot of quantity and quality time with my family, so I’m just trying to enjoy that.”

He stressed that, when the time is right, he will be back in WWE. Kingston also spoke about how he’s now smarter with his body and won’t be rushing back before he’s ready. He noted that, until he’s back, “Big E’s holding it down.”

Kofi Kingston On Big E’s Singles Run

Kofi Kingston admitted it’s an “awesome thing” to watch his friend succeed and thrive. He confessed it’s weird to watch Big E’s run from home before sharing how it doesn’t feel odd to support and celebrate his friend’s success and growth. According to Kingston, “we’re always supportive of each other, even when like Woods has not been with us.”

He pointed to Big E’s focus and personal drive, stressing his friend has always had these characteristics. Kingston stated how “What we do for ourselves helps the entire group, and at the same time, we’re doing it for the entire group. So when we gave him our blessing, that was us just showing our full support because I think the whole WWE universe, along with us, we all believe that Big E deserves a shot.”

Big E defeated Sheamus during last night’s Payback pay-per-view.

ViaWrestleZone

