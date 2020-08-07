Kofi Kingston On People Not Considering The Rock As The First Black WWE Champion

Kofi Kingston’s monumental WWE Championship win at WrestleMania 35 last year made him part of an elite line up of stars who have won a world championship in the company.

However, many people also started considering him to be the first African American WWE champion in history, despite The Rock’s claim on the mantle.

Kofi recently talked about this sentiment from people during his interview on the Table Talk podcast, and he said that it’s silly that people try not to count The Great One in the category:

“I think it’s sometimes kind of silly that people try to not count The Rock in that category because, regardless of what you look like, you are what you are, you know what I’m saying? Like, he’s black. Whether he is half-black or black, he’s black.”

Continuing on the topic, Kingston said that while winning championships is cool, what’s important for him is to be somebody who inspires other people to go out there and do great things.

Apart from this, Kofi Kingston also talked about his Kofimania run leading to the WWE title win, how it happened naturally and how he got support from all kinds of fans before his championship victory.