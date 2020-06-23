Kofi Kingston Reveals His Favorite Pro Wrestling Match Ever

WWE Superstar and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston recently discussed his favorite ever pro wrestling match on The New Day: Feel The Power podcast. The trio were discussing the recent match between Randy Orton and Edge, which was billed beforehand as ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever.’

“This was really, so this is hard, because so many matches are great for so many reasons” Kofi Kingston began on the podcast. !Man, and then you talk about like having a match that’s like perfect from A to Z? In terms of nothing went wrong, but did the crowd like it, you know?”

Kofi Kingston on Eddie vs Rey

Kingston would then reveal that his favorite match was a WCW Cruiserweight classic from the mid 90’s. “I gotta go with the, this is probably not a popular one, but, Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero at Halloween Havoc 1997. This is the one where Rey wore the The Phantom [costume]? I love that match, and especially after reading Eddie Guerrero’s book.”

Kofi Kingston would then talk about his own experiences being put lower on the card. “So there’s a lot of times where we’re, put on a certain spot in the card, right? You feel like you should be somewhere else, you should feel like you should be higher up on the card. You feel like you should be in the main event, and you think you should be at the top because you’re at the top of your game.”

Kingston elaborated further, saying Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero were at the top of their games. I mean God, they’ve always been so so great, but they had such great chemistry in WCW.”

