Kofi Kingston Says He Wanted His WWE Championship Reign To End Differently

A lot of people were infuriated with the way Kofi Kingston’s WWE Championship reign ended and the list of names includes his tag team partner Big E as well.

The former Champion recently had an interview with Sports Illustrated to promote his upcoming Netflix film, The Main Event which will be released on April 10, 2020.

During the interview, Kingston talked about his long title reign and he remembered how he was able to motivate people when he was the champion. Though the former Champion also admitted that he would have liked things to end differently:

“Six months is a very long title reign in this day and age, and I was able to motivate people and push people to be the best version of themselves. At the end of the day, that’s really all I want to do in this industry.

I want to push people to follow their dreams, and I feel like I did a great job of that in that title reign.“ said Kofi Kingston. ”That’s what I focus on. I would have liked for it to end differently, but at the end of the day, you go out and do the job you’re asked to do.”

Elsewhere in the interview the New Day Member recalled his trip to Ghana while being the WWE Champion and said that he takes a lot of pride in it.

Kofi also recalled how he felt the same as others when he found out about the finish of his match with Brock Lesnar and revealed that he had a different version of the story in his mind. You can check out his full interview at this link.