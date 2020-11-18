Kofi Kingston Talks WWE Post Pandemic and Live Events

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston recently appeared on the Gorilla Position podcast. The former WWE Champion and RAW Superstar discussed a number of topics during his time on the show.

These included a potential return to bigger live audiences post COVID-19; Kingston would also discuss what it has been like in the company since the ‘break up’ of The New Day.

- Advertisement -

“It’s tough to say” Kofi began on the show, saying how he has no idea what it’ll be like for WWE ‘live’ events following the pandemic. “This is obviously a situation that like…nobody would have ever dreamed that it was possible. That the entire world could shut down, essentially?”

Kofi Kingston on Live Events

“But I think, day by day? We’re kind of taking steps back towards normalcy” Kofi Kingston would continue. “Or? What the new normal may be. I don’t know if it’s gonna be quite like it was with all the travel, maybe it will maybe it won’t. I mean we get it, we can all speculate. But right now I think everybody in the entire world is just trying to take it one day at a time.”

Even though WWE recently furloughed and laid off the majority of the live events team, Kingston believes that they will be back on the road at some point in the future. “At some point in time I will be travelling more than just one day a week” Kingston stated. “I know for myself it’s definitely going to pick up at some point.”

Do you think that WWE will pick up live events once again after the pandemic? Do you think that Kofi Kingston will get another singles run in the company? Let us know in the comments.