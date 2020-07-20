Konnan Believes Kenny Omega Has “Failed On American Television”

Former WCW star Konnan has shared his belief that All Elite Wrestling’s Kenny Omega has “failed” on American television.

Speaking on his podcast Keepin’ It 100 with Konnan, Konnan acknowledged how Omega had managed to get “majorly over” in both Mexico and Japan. However, he doesn’t believe Omega has been able to connect with American audiences in the same way.

Konnan attributed this to Omega’s promos, pointing out how they aren’t on the same level as other top wrestlers. He also highlighted how Omega “has not been pushed as a star, but just another guy who can work.”

He noted how there is plenty of other talent who know how to work. Because of this, “Omega doesn’t stand out in any way.”

He juxtaposed Omega’s AEW presence to how he was used in Mexico. According to Konnan, Mexican fans loved Omega as an aura had been built around him. This led to fans going crazy every time he entered an arena, something Konnan believes “has not happened in AEW.”

Kenny Omega “Doesn’t Cut A Good Promo”

Konnan’s co-host, Disco Inferno, added his thoughts on the matter. He explained how wrestling weekly on American television is totally different from being an independent wrestler or performing in Japan. He added how talent needs to not only have matches but deliver promos, sell facial expressions, and build up a plethora of skills every week.

When it comes to Omega’s mic work, Disco Inferno stated “Omega doesn’t cut a good promo.”

He added, “This is why it has become difficult for him to elevate himself to the level of Jericho and Moxley because his mic skills are not close to those guys. Also, he doesn’t understand the psychology of what you have to do in the ring and mic on American TV.”

Disco noted how it’s not a good look if a wrestler’s character “can’t even get over in squash matches.” He stressed how a wrestler shouldn’t focus on making their opponent look good, but should instead focus on getting over as a superstar. It’s something he believes AEW has yet to do with Kenny Omega.