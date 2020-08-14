Konnan Comments On Tessa Blanchard’s Departure From Impact

Tessa Blanchard and Impact Wrestling parted ways this summer while Blanchard was still the Impact World Champion. Impact vacated the title which is now held by Eddie Edwards. It had been reported that Blanchard was asking for a large sum of money to return the title.

Impact got a new set of belts.



Tessa reported wanted $150,000 to return the old one. — Dan Beltzer (@BeltFanDan) July 20, 2020

This was disputed by Blanchard’s team who stated they only got an address to send the belt to the week of Slammiversary.

Konnan recently spent some time on his podcast talking about Blanchard’s departure from Impact and what might be in store for her next.

“It almost feels like to me, and I could be wrong, like she got heat over it, people found out, now she’s sending it back but that should have been sent back before the match. As a matter of fact, she probably should have defended it,” Konnan said.

Konnan then speculated something must have happened between the two sides.

“Who knows what happened but something happened for her after she was put over Brian Cage, Sami Callihan, and all these other people, first woman to ever have the belt. Something happened for her not to want to come back one last time and lose the belt. So, who knows what happened?”

