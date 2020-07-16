Konnan Comments On WCW’s Reaction To The Montreal Screwjob

Konnan recently addressed WCW's reaction to the Montreal Screwjob on an episode of his podcast.

Konnan and Disco Inferno were both with WCW when the Montreal Screwjob took place in WWE. The next night on Nitro, several NWO members came out with Canadian flags in an apparent nod to Bret Hart coming in.

Konnan and Disco Inferno recently addressed the backstage reaction to the Montreal Screwjob in WCW.

“We didn’t know if it was a shoot or a work, at least I didn’t,” said Disco Inferno. “This was the day after.”

It was then brought up on the show that even Eric Bischoff wasn’t sure if what had happened was real or staged. Bischoff evidently only knew it was real when Rick Rude had told him so and Bischoff trusted him.

Konnan then said he knew what had happened was real because Bret told him so.

“I knew Bret very well because, as he’s put in his book before, when I was in WWE, I showed him the sharpshooter,” said Konnan. “So he knew me from Canada because I used to work for his dad, Stu Hart. He had told me it was a shoot, he told me about the story between him and Shawn Michaels where he pulled his hair because Shawn said he’d never drop the title to Bret.”

The screwjob was only referenced on WCW Nitro when the NWO came out with Canadian flags and sang a bad rendition of the Canadian National Anthem.

“I knew what was going on, I don’t remember that promo, I don’t know who wrote it, I don’t remember none of that,” Konnan concluded.

