Konnan Offers Insight On AEW/AAA Relationship

Konnan was recently asked about the relationship between AEW and AAA on an episode of his “Keepin it 100” podcast. According to Konnan, he believes AEW changed course when they realized the grind of doing weekly television and that is why we haven’t seen as much of a relationship between the two companies.

“When (AEW) first started they were very high on El Hijo del Vikingo, they were very high on Laredo Kid,” Konnan said.

Disco Inferno then interjected that Vampiro has been high on Vikingo as well.

“Well he actually discovered him, Vamp’s the one that discovered him. When I got to AAA, Vamp hadn’t used him. I was like ‘how come you’re never on TV? How long has it been since you’ve been on TV? He said ‘like 5 months’ I was ‘bro, you need to be on TV every week.’ So, he was just one of the guys I started to push.”

Konnan on AEW Using AAA Talent

Konnan then continued to talk about how AEW wanted to sign Laredo Kid.

“They wanted El Hijo del Vikingo, they talked to Laredo Kid and then just as Laredo Kid was about to sign, he got on this humungous reality show in Mexico and he was there for like 3 or 4 months, so they’ve been interested.”

Konnan then continued to talk about his feeling that AEW discovered the weekly grind of TV and that changed their approach to dealing with AAA temporarily.

“This is what I think, I think that once they got in there and they saw the grind of what weekly TV is and everything that it entails, they’ve got bigger things to do than right now bring in AAA wrestlers but I’m sure they’re going to bring in some people in the future and we’re going to keep bringing in people from AEW.”