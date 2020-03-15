Konnor Teases The Ascension’s Next Move After WWE Release

Konnor and Viktor, who were collectively known as The Ascension in WWE were one of the stars who were released from their contracts in December last year.

The duo have returned to the independent circuit since then and it appears that the tag team has decided what’s next for them as they are teasing something big for the future.

Konnor was recently interviewed by WrestlingInc where he was asked if he has been contacted by any big companies and replying to it, the former WWE star claimed that they are going to be back on TV:

“Right now I’m kind of just enjoying the moment, but as far as offers and things like that, there’s been some cool (stuff) that have been possibly going on, of course, you can’t really discuss but we’ve got some pretty cool things man that have opened up.

We haven’t mentioned it. If we do anything, we want it to be a surprise. We will be back on TV. I’m not gonna say with who, but it’s gonna be great. It’s gonna be awesome. We’re going back to our old ways. We get to be us. It’s gonna be awesome no doubt about it.”

Konnor was part of the original NXT when it was branded as a reality show and when asked about his experience of the time, he described it as the worst part of his career.

The former NXT star claimed that you can ask anybody who worked on that version of NXT and they will tell you it was hell because you never knew what you were doing. You can check out his full interview at this link.