Kota Ibushi Removed From NJPW New Beginning USA Tour

New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) has unfortunately revealed that Kota Ibushi will not be joining them for their New Beginning USA Tour. The promotion provided an update to fans, explaining that Ibushi has contracted Type-A Influenza, hence his absence.
They shared the updated cards alongside their official statement:
“As a result of contracting Type-A Influenza, Kota Ibushi will not be participating in the New Beginning USA tour, which starts January 24 in Tampa. Changes have been made to the five cards Ibushi was set to wrestle on. Details are displayed below. Kota Ibushi and New Japan Pro-Wrestling would like to sincerely apologize to fans who were looking forward to seeing him compete. We appreciate your understanding.”
NJPW New Beginning USA Tour Changes
1/24 TAMPA
6th Match- Elimination match
Kota Ibushi, Rocky Romero, Hiroshi Tanahashi, David Finlay & Juice Robinson vs Jado, Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga
Elimination match
Rocky Romero, Hiroshi Tanahashi, David Finlay & Juice Robinson vs Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga
1/26 NASHVILLE
7th Match
Kota Ibushi, Rocky Romero, David Finlay & Juice Robinson vs Jado, Chase Owens, Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga
Rocky Romero, David Finlay & Juice Robinson vs Chase Owens, Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga
1/27 RALEIGH
6th Match
Kota Ibushi, YOSHI-HASHI, Hiroshi Tanahashi, David Finlay & Juice Robinson vs Jado, Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga
YOSHI-HASHI, Hiroshi Tanahashi, David Finlay & Juice Robinson vs Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga
1/30 MIAMI
6th Match
Rocky Romero, David Finlay & Juice Robinson vs Jado, Chase Owens & Yujiro Takahashi
David Finlay & Juice Robinson vs Chase Owens & Yujiro Takahashi
7th Match
Kota Ibushi & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa
Rocky Romero & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa
2/1 ATLANTA
2nd Match
Rocky Romero & YOSHI-HASHI vs Misterioso & Alex Coughlin
YOSHI-HASHI vs Misterioso
6th Match->4th Match
Kota Ibushi vs Chase Owens
Rocky Romero vs Chase Owens