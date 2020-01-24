Kota Ibushi Removed From NJPW New Beginning USA Tour

New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) has unfortunately revealed that Kota Ibushi will not be joining them for their New Beginning USA Tour. The promotion provided an update to fans, explaining that Ibushi has contracted Type-A Influenza, hence his absence.

They shared the updated cards alongside their official statement:

“As a result of contracting Type-A Influenza, Kota Ibushi will not be participating in the New Beginning USA tour, which starts January 24 in Tampa. Changes have been made to the five cards Ibushi was set to wrestle on. Details are displayed below. Kota Ibushi and New Japan Pro-Wrestling would like to sincerely apologize to fans who were looking forward to seeing him compete. We appreciate your understanding.”

NJPW New Beginning USA Tour Changes

1/24 TAMPA

6th Match- Elimination match

Kota Ibushi, Rocky Romero, Hiroshi Tanahashi, David Finlay & Juice Robinson vs Jado, Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga

Elimination match

Rocky Romero, Hiroshi Tanahashi, David Finlay & Juice Robinson vs Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga

1/26 NASHVILLE

7th Match

Kota Ibushi, Rocky Romero, David Finlay & Juice Robinson vs Jado, Chase Owens, Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga

Rocky Romero, David Finlay & Juice Robinson vs Chase Owens, Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga

1/27 RALEIGH

6th Match

Kota Ibushi, YOSHI-HASHI, Hiroshi Tanahashi, David Finlay & Juice Robinson vs Jado, Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga

YOSHI-HASHI, Hiroshi Tanahashi, David Finlay & Juice Robinson vs Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga

1/30 MIAMI

6th Match

Rocky Romero, David Finlay & Juice Robinson vs Jado, Chase Owens & Yujiro Takahashi

David Finlay & Juice Robinson vs Chase Owens & Yujiro Takahashi

7th Match

Kota Ibushi & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa

Rocky Romero & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa

2/1 ATLANTA

2nd Match

Rocky Romero & YOSHI-HASHI vs Misterioso & Alex Coughlin

YOSHI-HASHI vs Misterioso

6th Match->4th Match

Kota Ibushi vs Chase Owens

Rocky Romero vs Chase Owens