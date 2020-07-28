Kris Statlander Confirms Surgery Date For ACL Tear

Kris Statlander is slated to undergo the knife this week.

The AEW star first revealed that she suffered an ACL tear back in June in a post on social media. However, at the time, she didn’t mention when the surgery would actually take place.

That has changed. Statlander took to her official Twitter account where she noted that she’ll be getting the surgery done on Tuesday. She wrote the following:

“Tomorrow is surgery day and I’m either going to spend my night watching #AEWDark or sleeping. Luckily I’ll be entertained Wednesday as well on my first day of recovery knowing #AEWDynamite is LIVE Wednesday at 8/7c pn TNT. Who’s watching with me?”

We wish her a speedy recovery. She was last seen in action back on the June 10th episode of AEW Dynamite when she teamed with Hikaru Shida to take on Nyla Rose & Penelope Ford. The injury happened when she did a dive onto Kip Sabian.

Clearly, there’s no word yet on when fans can expect to see Statlander back in action by making a return from injury. Before the setback, she had been on the rise and played a role as one of the regulars in the AEW women’s division.

In fact, she won the AEW Women’s Title at AEW Revolution pay-per-view event in February but fell short.

Despite being sidelined and not working a match in over one month, Statlander is still the number four ranked competitor in the official AEW women’s rankings.

