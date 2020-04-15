Kurt Angle Among Stars To React To WWE Talent Releases

On Wednesday, WWE decided to release or furlough several wrestlers as well as producers from their contracts with the company.
This came after WWE had announced via a press release that they had plans to cut back on talent expenses in addition to other areas of business expenses.
These cuts will include reducing executive and board member compensation, decreasing operating expenses, and deferring spend on the build-out of the Company’s new headquarters for at least six months.
Unfortunately, there was a long list of notable people who were let go by the company such as Lio Rush and Kurt Angle.
Talent released by the company included Deonna Purrazzo, Aleksandar Jaksic, Rusev, No Way Jose, Mike Kanellis, Maria Kanellis, Primo, Epico, Rowan, Sarah Logan, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, EC3, Drake Maverick, Curt Hawkins, Heath Slater, Eric Young, and Lio Rush.
Procedures who were let go included WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Billy Kidman, Mike Rotunda, Pat Buck, Fit Finlay, Shawn Daivari, Scott Armstrong, Sarah Stock, Shane Helms, and Lance Storm.
