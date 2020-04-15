Kurt Angle Among Stars To React To WWE Talent Releases

On Wednesday, WWE decided to release or furlough several wrestlers as well as producers from their contracts with the company.

This came after WWE had announced via a press release that they had plans to cut back on talent expenses in addition to other areas of business expenses.

These cuts will include reducing executive and board member compensation, decreasing operating expenses, and deferring spend on the build-out of the Company’s new headquarters for at least six months.

Unfortunately, there was a long list of notable people who were let go by the company such as Lio Rush and Kurt Angle.

Talent released by the company included Deonna Purrazzo, Aleksandar Jaksic, Rusev, No Way Jose, Mike Kanellis, Maria Kanellis, Primo, Epico, Rowan, Sarah Logan, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, EC3, Drake Maverick, Curt Hawkins, Heath Slater, Eric Young, and Lio Rush.

Procedures who were let go included WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Billy Kidman, Mike Rotunda, Pat Buck, Fit Finlay, Shawn Daivari, Scott Armstrong, Sarah Stock, Shane Helms, and Lance Storm.

Several wrestlers and producers took to social media to give their reactions to the news. You can see their reactions here.

I wanted 2 say thank you to the WWE for the time I spent there.I made many new friends and had the opportunity to work with so many talented people. To the Superstars, continue to entertain the WWE Universe as well as you possibly can. They’re the best fans in the world. #itstrue — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) April 15, 2020

To all of my fellow co workers, whatever happens today or the remainder of this week….just know, we’re all going to be good. ?? Once a family, forever a family. #Wrestling — Lio (@itsLioRush) April 15, 2020

you're the man :) — ?????? (@SimoneGJohnson) April 15, 2020

The only thing I wanted to do in life was wrestle. I’m grateful I spent 14 years living my dream in WWE. Thanks to my fans & everyone who believed in me. As I was getting released, I was looking at this photo & smiling. I’m #AlwayzReady & beyond excited for the future. #NotThere pic.twitter.com/uKRVK7FboI — Matt Cardona (@ZackRyder) April 15, 2020

Last time I got fired I had a really funny tweet in response to it. Doesn’t really feel appropriate today. I will say this, a lot of very talented ppl lost their jobs today and out of this disaster the PRO WRESTLING community will rise stronger than ever! ?? — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) April 15, 2020

I know everyone is waiting to hear my response to my release from WWE but after 16 years I’m going to need a little more than a few hours to really digest all my thoughts and emotions. For now, thank you all for all of your kind words and support during this time. — Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) April 15, 2020

To everyone on Gods green earth. Thank you for the kind words. I’ve been doing this for 46 years(Wrestling)I pray you all get through this and we can share a hug and drink again. Stay healthy. (SD) — Fit Finlay (@ringfox1) April 15, 2020

To all my friends,fans. And family. This is a crazy time and I want to say thanks to @WWEUniverse and everyone I’ve ever shared ring time with, working with or teaching. Stay safe. Especially to all the amazing girls (women) I’ve had the honor to work with. Stay safe y’all. — Fit Finlay (@ringfox1) April 15, 2020

