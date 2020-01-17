Kurt Angle Believes Jon Moxley Will Return To WWE

You can never say never in the wrestling world and while Jon Moxley seems to have left WWE on a sore note, Kurt Angle believes that he will be back in the company one day.

The WWE Hall Of Famer recently had an interview with GiveMeSport in UK while doing some promotion and during the interview; he talked about things like his retirement match at WrestleMania 35 and more.

While talking about Mox’s departure from the promotion, the Olympic Gold Medalist explained that the former Dean Ambrose wanted a change and Kurt Angle then claimed that Jon will be back in WWE:

“Dean wanted a change and an adjustment, maybe he felt he wanted to work less and felt that he wasn’t being appreciated. He made the decision for himself and if he feels it’s the right decision I’m happy for him. But WWE is the biggest company in the world at it will continue to be. I believe Dean will be back.”

Also Read: Kurt Angle Says Vince McMahon Wanted Him To Wrestle For Another Year

Later in the interview, Kurt Angle also talked about the Shield and he described them as the most popular faction of all time after Four Horsemen.

The former World Champion said that the Shield is a future Hall Of Fame faction and to become a part of it for a match in 2017 was a lot of fun. You can check out his full interview at this link.