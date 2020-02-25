Kurt Angle Clarifies Recent “Quality Of Life” Comments

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has addressed his recent comments where he stated his "quality of life sucks right now," before comparing how the modern roster deals with injuries.

Angle addressed his words during an interview with the Table Talk with D’Von and Mo Podcast. He shared how he was “utterly surprised” at the reaction his statement garnered. He noted how the sentiment was taken out of context and blown out of proportion.

“I competed from a very young age, from 7 years old all the way until I was 50, either amateur wrestling to pro wrestling, that’s a lot of years, that’s going to do a lot of damage to your body,” Angle stated. “My quality of life, it does suck, I’m not going to lie to you, especially staying clean, which I continue to do and always will. Your knees, your back, your neck, your shoulders, as you age and get older it catches up to you.”

Kurt Angle On Dealing With Injuries Then Vs. Now

Angle also spoke about the differences that exist now in how current talent deal with injuries. Angle divulged how, in his era, “we worked through it and finished the match.” He pointed to Triple H’s quad injury as an example of this, as well as breaking his own neck while wrestling Brock Lesnar.

“We were having a match and I knew right away, I knew something was wrong but we worked through it. That’s not the smartest thing in the world to do. There’s a big difference now and I think they’re doing the right thing with that. Injuries occur, you can’t pretend they never occur, they do.”

Kurt Angle wrestled his “Farewell” matchup at year’s WrestleMania 35. He lost to Baron Corbin.

H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.