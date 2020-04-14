Kurt Angle Comments On The Coronavirus Pandemic

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has offered some words of encouragement to the WWE Universe amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The WWE Hall of Famer took to his Twitter account to connect with his fans, acknowledging how the future is uncertain at this time. He stated how many are struggling right now due to the pandemic.

Kurt Angle then stressed how “this is the calm before the storm” before adding how humanity will eventually bounce back. He believes that we “will end up in a better place than we were before” before imploring his fans to believe. The former Superstar accompanied the tweet with hashtags for prayer, faith, hope, and positivity.

Many of us are struggling right now. We are unsure of our future, due to this pandemic. As of right now… this is the calm before the storm. Because we will bounce back, and will end up in a better place than we were before. Believe!!!! #Prayer #Faith #Hope #Positivity — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) April 12, 2020

WWE Being Declared “Essential Bussiness”

Despite coronavirus concerns, it was recently revealed that WWE will be going ahead with live broadcasts of its shows. This comes in the wake of Mayor of Orange County, Jerry Demings, declaring that WWE is considered an essential business.

“I think initially there was a review that was done and they were not initially deemed an essential business,” Demings stated before giving the explanation. “With some conversation with the Governor’s office regarding the Governor’s order, they were deemed an essential business. Therefore, they were allowed to remain open.”

Since retiring from in-ring competition at WrestleMania 35, Kurt Angle has segued into a backstage produce role with WWE. It is unknown if Angle will be in attendance for WWE’s live broadcasts.