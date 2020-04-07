Kurt Angle: Drew McIntyre Is The “Breath Of Fresh Air” WWE Needs

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has commented on Drew McIntyre’s historic championship victory. McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar this past Sunday night to claim the WWE Championship. He is the first British Superstar to have claimed the company’s top prize. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Angle praised McIntyre’s win, referring to him as a “breath of fresh air for WWE.”

“We finally have somebody new in the main event, and that’s Drew McIntyre,” Kurt Angle shared. “He is the breath of fresh air for WWE. Now you don’t need to continuously keep going back to Roman, Cena, and Brock. Drew is the new guy, and he needs to excel this year.”

Kurt Angle On WrestleMania 36

In a separate tweet, Kurt Angle also congratulated those involved with producing WrestleMania’s two-day event. Originally scheduled to take place on April 5 from Raymond James Stadium, the coronavirus pandemic forced WWE to relocate and pre-record the show. They also extended it to two nights.

Kurt Angle pointed to all the WWE Superstars, referees, writers, producers, and directors who contributed towards delivering WrestleMania 36 to the WWE Universe. He stated that the event was very entertaining and hoped that everyone enjoyed the efforts put in to help distract the WWE Universe during such a tumultuous, unsure time.