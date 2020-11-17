Kurt Angle Had Talks With Impact Wrestling About Possible Return (Report)

Kurt Angle could’ve made a return to Impact Wrestling earlier this year.

The promotion reportedly made a strong push to have Angle come back after being away for several years. PWinsider.com reports that Impact came up with for him to appear at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view event last month.

The report goes onto state that while they did have talks, those conversations stalled. It should be noted that he posted this photo on Twitter with the TNA title last month:

Show the world who you are and what you’re made of. Don’t talk about it. Just do it…. Period!!! #itstrue pic.twitter.com/flUdi1Sovt — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) October 17, 2020

The WWE Hall of Famer has stated in previous interviews that his focus is now on his Physically Fit Nutrition business. Once he was let go as a producer for WWE, he was offered to be the manager of Matt Riddle but turned down the opportunity.

With Angle being outside of the WWE bubble, there’s been some hope from fans regarding him potentially going to AEW, a direct rival of WWE as they’re seen as the second biggest promotion in the United States.

Just back in September, Angle nixed the idea of him going to All Elite Wrestling. At the time, he cited that possibility is off the table for now because he’s okay where he is at this stage of his life.

“The thing is, when I came back to WWE, I wasn’t expecting what I got, and I was very grateful. I got the Hall of Fame. I wanted the Hall of Fame, but I didn’t want it first. I wanted it last, and I wanted to wrestle first.”

Angle is a member of the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame but hasn’t made an appearance for the company since March 2016.

