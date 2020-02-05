Kurt Angle: “It’s Unfortunate That My Best Years Were With A Smaller Company”

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has reflected on his career, admitting it's "unfortunate" his best years were spent in other promotions.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has reflected on his time away from the promotion, noting that it’s “unfortunate” that his best years weren’t spent within WWE’s squared circle.

Angle spoke candidly with Mark Freund of WHO-HD. Although he may wish he had spent more time in WWE, he ultimately doesn’t regret his choice. He believes that it was “the right decision to make.”

“My body is pretty banged up, and I had a great career. It’s unfortunate that my best years were with a smaller company and not the WWE, but that’s a choice I made,” Angle said. “I did it for my own benefit, for my own health, and that was the right decision to make.”

He continued, “I was able to travel all over the world, both in amateur and pro wrestling, and I got to see many things that a lot of people don’t get to see, and I took advantage of that. I would tour countries and tour cities and see their cultures and see what they do, see their famous places. I can look back now and say I did it, and that was the most interesting part of my career.”

Kurt Angle wrestled his final matchup at WrestleMania 35. He lost to Baron Corbin before retiring from his in-ring career. He now works backstage for WWE in a producer role.

