Kurt Angle Names Who Would Be On His Wrestling Mount Rushmore

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle spoke to The Sun where he talked about a wide range of topics including who he would put on his Mt. Rushmore of Wrestling.

Just like with who is the GOAT (greatest of all-time) in wrestling, it’s an opinionated take as most people have a different list.

Kurt Angle Names Wrestling Mount Rushmore

At first, Angle named WWE Champion Brock Lesnar as someone he would put on the list but then changed his mind because he feels like this topic brings a discussion about the overall entertainment. He pointed out that someone on this list would wow fans with the way that they present their characters.

Angle would then name the likes of WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair.

“A guy like Shawn Michaels would be on the Mount Rushmore, Ric Flair would be on Mount Rushmore. I don’t see Brock as an overall athlete that would be up there. But don’t get me wrong, what he does in the ring, no-one does better.”

Angle added how the final two names he would put on the list are Steve Austin and The Rock. He also wouldn’t put himself on the list because that’s just not who he is.

Do you agree with Kurt Angle’s list?