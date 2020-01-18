Kurt Angle Offers High Praise To Tyson Fury Over His WWE Debut

Kurt Angle has offered some high praise to top heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury for not what he has done in the boxing ring but inside of the squared circle.

Angle did so when he did an interview with Seconds Out where he spoke about Fury. Obviously, Angle went from being an Olympic medal-winning amateur wrestler to a Hall of Fame pro wrestler.

Kurt Angle Offers Praise To Tyson Fury

Thus, Angle can understand what Fury went through as Fury transitioned from one sport to another. According to Kurt Angle, he thinks Fury did a great job and even offered him a rating for his performance.

Angle stated, “I think Tyson did a really good job, I would say he nailed a 10. He got through the match. He wasn’t a professional wrestler by any means but he adapted well. I don’t think he expected more than he gave and I don’t think the company expected more than he gave.”

Fury beat Braun Strowman by count-out in October at the WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This marked his in-ring debut.

Since then, Fury has talked about wanting to do another match. It’s been reported that this possibility will have to wait until after his next fight, which will see him take on Deontay Wilder for the second time in February.