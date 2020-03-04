Kurt Angle On Cody Rhodes’ Evolution Since Leaving WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle took to his official Facebook page to once again take part in a Q&A session with fans. During the session, Angle spoke about one of All Elite Wrestling’s top stars, Cody Rhodes. He shared his thoughts on Cody’s evolution since his time in WWE, noting how WWE would probably use him more now thanks to his growth as an in-ring performer and entertainer.

“I think Cody has expanded as an entertainer after he left WWE. I believe WWE would utilize Cody much more at this time. It’s not WWE’s fault, Cody has evolved since he left. He’s at the top of his game.”

Kurt Angle On Favorite Submission & Worst Weapons

Other questions Angle answered revolved around his favorite submissions and his thoughts on the worst weapon to be hit with. As someone who utilized the ankle lock as a submission finisher, Angle has a good eye for an effective hold. For him, the current best submission in WWE belongs to Charlotte Flair and her Figure 8 hold: “Charlotte Flair. The Figure 8 is pretty impressive. Charlotte is a flexible bad ass.”

When it comes to being hit with a weapon, Kurt Angle was quick to reply with his thoughts, naming steel chairs as the worst thing to get hit with. “Steel chairs for me. I got hit by one on the head 17 years ago and it broke my neck. Makes me cringe when I think about it.”