Kurt Angle On NXT: “It Is Still The ‘Training Ground’ For RAW And SmackDown”

Despite many considering WWE’s NXT to be the company’s third brand, it turns out that WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle doesn’t see it that way. In an interview with Sportskeeda, Angle explained why NXT continues to be WWE’s “training ground.”

“I think NXT is a great brand. I think Triple H has done an incredible job with that. But you know what? It is still the ‘training ground’ for RAW and SmackDown. These guys might have a little more leeway than the guys on RAW and SmackDown,” Angle said. “They get more time in their matches than the guys on RAW and SmackDown. If you watch any NXT TakeOver, every match is 30 minutes.”

He continued, “Guys and girls on RAW and SmackDown, they don’t get that kind of time so I wouldn’t say they are the better product, I would say they have more freedom on what they want to do.”

Kurt Angle On Moving To The “Big Show”

Kurt Angle argued how, when Superstars move up to the “big show,” they have to be more aware of time limitations and cues. He credited this freedom in NXT as a reason why so many Superstars are looking to stay on the black-and-gold brand.

“You have to do things specifically and I don’t think that NXT has to do that. That’s probably the reason why a lot of the guys want to stay there and I don’t blame them for that.”

That being said, Angle noted how he doesn’t believe that more match time equates to NXT being a better product. Despite this, “[…] I would say that they are doing an excellent job and Triple H has done an unbelievable job of making that an entity – basically a product of its own. It could survive on its own. So it has become huge and there are a lot of fans that follow it.”

NXT’s most recent pay-per-view, NXT TakeOver: Portland, took place last night in Portland, Oregon.