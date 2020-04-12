Kurt Angle On One Thing He Wishes He Had Accomplished In His Wrestling Career

Kurt Angle has achieved a lot of things in his illustrated wrestling career but there is still one thing the former World Champion wishes he had accomplished.

The former WCW Champion talked about things like the superstar which reminds him the most of himself, his biggest achievement in his life and more during another recent Q&A session on his Facebook page.

When a fan asked the Olympic Gold Medalist about one thing he wishes he had achieved during his time as an active competitor, Angle said that winning the Royal Rumble match is something he wishes he had accomplished:

“Winning the Rumble, but it wasn’t in the plans. I was injured quite a bit so if I had any opportunities to win the rumble, my injuries most likely ruined any chance of it. I was injured 2 of my 6 1/2 years I performed in WWE from 2000-2006.”

Kurt Angle also talked about WrestleMania 36 from the Performance Center and revealed that the match between Edge and Randy Orton was his favorite match of the show.

Apart from this, the former World Champion also revealed his thoughts on the cinematic matches at the Show Of Shows and more. You can check out his full Q&A at this link.