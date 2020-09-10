Kurt Angle On Possible AEW Appearance: ‘It’s Off The Table’

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has revealed how a deal with AEW is currently “off the table.”

Speaking with the Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, Angle admitted he occasionally watched Dynamite. He shared how he’s a huge fan of Chris Jericho and Cody Rhodes, noting how he loves “watching those guys work.”

Angle then reflected on a statement he made a year ago regarding AEW. He claimed how AEW would “never” be the number one wrestling company. He recalled how he said AEW should “be happy with number two” before adding, “I also said I don’t know if they’ll stay in business only because of what we’ve seen in history.”

When asked if fans could expect to see Angle make an appearance on Dynamite, however, Kurt Angle nixed the idea. He explained how “Right now, I would say it’s off the table. I’m OK where I am. The thing is, when I came back to WWE, I wasn’t expecting what I got, and I was very grateful. I got the Hall of Fame. I wanted the Hall of Fame, but I didn’t want it first. I wanted it last, and I wanted to wrestle first.”

Kurt Angle then listed the global talent he had been able to compete against before his Hall of Fame induction. He pointed to Rey Mysterio, Cody Rhodes, Alberto Del Rio, Joe Coffey and Zack Sabre Jr. Angle would ultimately wrestle his last matchup against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35.