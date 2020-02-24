Kurt Angle On Wanting To Wrestle Bret Hart, His Toughest Career Decision

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has admitted he always wanted to wrestle Bret Hart, as well as sharing the most difficult career decision he's had to make.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has lamented the fact he and Bret Hart were never able to have a match together. Angle opened up about the popular dream match during a recent Q&A session on his Facebook account.

He shared how he had always wanted to work with Bret, but given that Bret “got hurt and then had a stroke” it sadly guaranteed that the two technical wrestlers would never be able to face each other. Angle complimented Hart, noting how he is “one of the best.”

Kurt Angle’s Toughest Decision

Angle also answered a question asking him what the hardest decision he’s ever had to make was. For him, it came down to his in-ring career and whether he needed to retire or not. It became a real struggle for him to decide “Whether I should retire after I broke my neck several times. I decided to continue. I was very lucky to be able to.”

Despite being able to continue his in-ring career, Angle recently revealed how banged up his body is. He confessed how his “quality of life right now sucks.”

Weight Cutting

A prolific amateur wrestler, a fan asked Angle what his thoughts were on weight cutting for competitions. Angle was quick to answer, explaining why he doesn’t believe in the practice:

“I wrestled at 220lbs. I weighed 209lbs. I feel that if you have to cut weight you spend most of your time training to make weight instead of getting the most out of your training regimen.”

Kurt Angle wrestled his last in-ring matchup at WrestleMania 34. He competed in a losing effort against Baron Corbin in a “Farewell Match.”