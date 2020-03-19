Kurt Angle On Who Is The Best Heel In The Business

While many people consider Baron Corbin to be a boring wrestler, it appears that the former World Champion and WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle believes different.

The Olympic Gold Medalist held another Q&A session from his official Facebook page recently where he answered questions like the best vacation place and more.

A fan asked which era was his favourite era of wrestling. Replying to it, Kurt Angle claimed that the Attitude Era was his favourite because it was very special and the wrestlers, fans and storylines of it were unparalleled.

Interestingly, when asked who is the best heel in the business right now, he took the name of The Lone Wolf: “Baron Corbin is a great heel. He is genuinely hated by fans.”

Apart from this, Kurt Angle revealed which three things he will take with him if he had to go to a deserted island and answered a question about preparing for a moonsault off the cage. You can check out his post below:

