Monday, October 12, 2020

Kurt Angle Shares How He Envisioned His Final Run In WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has detailed how he had personally envisioned his final run in WWE versus how it ultimately transpired.

By Steve Russell
Kurt Angle. Image Credit: WWE.com
Kurt Angle. Image Credit: WWE.com

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has detailed what he had intended for his final run in WWE. Speaking with PWInsider, Angle shared how his swansong with the company didn’t exactly go as he would have wanted.

Upon his return to WWE, Angle admitted he wasn’t exactly the old version of himself. However, he believed he was still in “good enough” shape for a potential championship reign. Unfortunately, it turned out WWE had different plans for the Olympic gold medallist.

- Advertisement -

“I was good enough that I knew, you know, if Vince wanted to give me a title run, I was ready for it, but when I got to the WWE, they had no plans of me wrestling, at least not at first.”

Kurt Angle believes his past drug issues could have been a factor behind WWE’s lack of plans in him. He emphasized how his envisioned return would have included a title run before culminating his career with a WrestleMania retirement matchup against a WWE Legend of Hall of Famer.

“[…] so it didn’t go out as planned but I understood why, you know Vince just…he looked at me as a liability and I wasn’t.”

Rumors had circulated at the time that Kurt Angle would end his career in a matchup against John Cena at WrestleMania 35. He ultimately wrestled his Farewell Matchup against Baron Corbin.

ViaPWInsider

Trending Articles

NWA

2 Former WWE Stars To Debut On NWA/UWN PPV

2 former WWE Superstars are set to make their debut on the United Wrestling Network's Prime Time Live card next week. In...
Read more
Wrestling News

Fans Concerned After Scott Hall Meet & Greet Session Ended Early

Fans of Scott Hall's are expressing concern today following a cancelled Meet & Greet yesterday. Hall was scheduled to take part in...
Read more
Wrestling News

Leaked Email Provides Insight On Matt Riddle, WWE & Candy Cartwright Legal Issues

Matt Riddle's legal team recently stated they plan on filing a civil suit against a person who accused him of sexual misconduct...
Read more
Wrestling News

CM Punk, Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton & More Pay Tribute To Eddie Guerrero

Eddie Guerrero would have turned 53 on Friday. The 15-year anniversary of his death will be next month on Friday, November 13th,...
Read more
Wrestling News

Updated WWE Rosters Following Supplemental Draft Picks

WWE announced 20 draft picks Friday night on Smackdown and another 5 the following day on Talking Smack. 5 Superstars were left...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

Kurt Angle Shares How He Envisioned His Final Run In WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has detailed what he had intended for his final run in WWE. Speaking with PWInsider, Angle...
Read more
WWE

Possible Spoilers For Night Two Of Drafts On Raw

Night one of the WWE drafts saw a number of big stars including the likes of Seth Rollins and the New Day...
Read more
Wrestling News

Jimmy Jacobs On WWE Creative Process, Creation Of ‘The List of Jericho’

Jimmy Jacobs has reflected on his time working on WWE's creative team during a recent interview with The Dropkick Podcast. He opened...
Read more
Wrestling News

Dominik Mysterio Lists His WWE Dream Opponents

Dominik Mysterio has shared his list of potential dream opponents in a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, pointing to both up-and-comers...
Read more
NXT

Ember Moon Reveals Which WWE Hall Of Famer Helped Her Recovery

Ember Moon has revealed that a certain WWE Hall of Famer helped her recover from a ruptured Achilles injury. According to the...
Read more
Wrestling News

Aleister Black On His New Theme Music, Recent Heel Turn

WWE Superstar Aleister Black has addressed his recent heel turn and new theme music. Speaking with Sportskeeda, Black admitted he loved his...
Read more
Wrestling News

Kevin Owens Discusses WWE Potentially Hosting Live Events During Coronavirus Pandemic

Kevin Owens has shared his thoughts on WWE hosting live shows with fans during the coronavirus pandemic. Owens previously took a hiatus...
Read more
WWE

Dominik Mysterio Talks Potential Match With Father Rey Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio made an impressive debut at the SummerSlam event and since then he has gone on to wrestle several more matches...
Read more
Impact

James Storm Explains Why He Left Impact Wrestling

James Storm was one of the stars who helped build TNA and he spent almost 15 years in the promotion in his...
Read more
AEW

Brodie Lee Reveals He Wasn’t Originally Going To Win The TNT Championship

Brodie Lee has had a successful stint in AEW so far which includes leading his own group filled with many talented stars...
Read more
WWE

SmackDown Star To Make Appearance On Raw, Cross Brand Battle Royal Announced

WWE has announced a number of interesting matches and segments for this week's special draft edition of Monday Night Raw including a...
Read more
NWA

2 Former WWE Stars To Debut On NWA/UWN PPV

2 former WWE Superstars are set to make their debut on the United Wrestling Network's Prime Time Live card next week. In...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC