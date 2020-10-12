Kurt Angle Shares How He Envisioned His Final Run In WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has detailed what he had intended for his final run in WWE. Speaking with PWInsider, Angle shared how his swansong with the company didn’t exactly go as he would have wanted.

Upon his return to WWE, Angle admitted he wasn’t exactly the old version of himself. However, he believed he was still in “good enough” shape for a potential championship reign. Unfortunately, it turned out WWE had different plans for the Olympic gold medallist.

“I was good enough that I knew, you know, if Vince wanted to give me a title run, I was ready for it, but when I got to the WWE, they had no plans of me wrestling, at least not at first.”

Kurt Angle believes his past drug issues could have been a factor behind WWE’s lack of plans in him. He emphasized how his envisioned return would have included a title run before culminating his career with a WrestleMania retirement matchup against a WWE Legend of Hall of Famer.

“[…] so it didn’t go out as planned but I understood why, you know Vince just…he looked at me as a liability and I wasn’t.”

Rumors had circulated at the time that Kurt Angle would end his career in a matchup against John Cena at WrestleMania 35. He ultimately wrestled his Farewell Matchup against Baron Corbin.