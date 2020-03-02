Kurt Angle Shares How Jason Jordan Storyline Might Have Ended

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has shared how he thinks his Jason Jordan father/son storyline would have ended had Jordan not suffered an injury.

Kurt Angle has speculated how he thinks his storyline with on-screen son Jason Jordan would have played out had Jordon not suffered an injury. The WWE Hall of Famer discussed the storyline on the Table Talk with D’Von and Mo Podcast.

According to Angle, the storyline would have led to a one-off matchup between himself and Jordon. He noted how he wouldn’t have been wrestling constantly and how WWE wanted to protect him as much as possible. Angle stressed how he understood WWE’s mindset and reiterated how he was just happy to come back to WWE. He shared how retiring in WWE was “all I wanted to do.”

Kurt Angle’s Assistant GM

Kurt Angle explained how Jordan would have probably been put into an Assistant GM role on screen. Over time, the two of them would begin butting heads over decisions being made. This would have ultimately led to a matchup. He shared how, if the injury hadn’t occurred, the two would have faced off at WrestleMania 35. Baron Corbin would eventually face Angle in his Farewell match.

“What I believe is that Jason was probably going to continue on being my son, he was going to start being a pain in the ass to me, I probably would’ve hired him on as my assistant GM, he would’ve started making decisions for me and it would’ve caused a lot of animosity and then him and I would’ve wrestled at WrestleMania instead of Baron Corbin,” Angle explained.

“Obviously they picked Baron. No matter what you think about him, he’s a great in ring worker, his promo skills have gotten a lot better, he’s a big kid great athlete and what I believe, he replaced Jason.”

It has been reported that Jason Jordan has been working backstage as a WWE Producer since he underwent neck surgery. Following his surgery, Jordan was cleared to travel on the road. He has allegedly not yet been cleared for any in-ring activity.

