Kurt Angle Talks About The Possibility of Brock Lesnar In AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has shared his thoughts on a potential Brock Lesnar run in All Elite Wrestling. Speaking with Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, Angle noted how he believes there’s more to the story regarding Lesnar’s current free agent status.

“The company, obviously, they’re not going to let him go. Brock’s pretty level headed. He doesn’t get in any trouble. So there’s no reason to fire the kid. He’s a tremendous athlete, a tremendous employee. So I think Brock just got tired of doing it.”

- Advertisement -

Kurt Angle admitted he isn’t sure if Lesnar would consider jumping to AEW. He shared how he can’t see Lesnar becoming a member of the AEW roster unless Tony Khan “wants to pay him $10-20 million.”

As far as Kurt Angle is concerned, Lesnar should “end his career in WWE.” Angle pointed to how he is treated well by the company, and can’t think why he wouldn’t stay with WWE before noting how “I think he wants to fight. I think that’s the reason.”

Reports that Lesnar had become a free agent began circulating last week after his merchandise agreement with WWE expired. It was revealed his contract had actually concluded “months ago” in April.

Despite not currently being under contract at the time of writing, WWE is reportedly interested in scheduling a rematch between Drew McIntyre and “The Beast Incarnate” at WrestleMania 37.