Kurt Angle Thinks WWE Should Have Hired AJ Styles Ten Years Ago

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has shared his thoughts on O.C. leader AJ Styles. In an interview with Gary Cassidy of Sportskeeda, Angle stressed how he believes Styles to be just as good in the ring as he was 10 years ago. He noted how Styles should have been a member of the WWE locker room a decade ago.

Kurt Angle’s Phenomenal Praise

“Oh, I think WWE should have brought him in ten years ago,” Angle shared. “Unfortunately they didn’t but they got him. AJ’s still going strong. I’d say he’s every bit as good as he was ten years ago so I just hope his career continues on and he can give us a few more years.”

Angle added how, although Styles has been wrestling for over 20 years, including his experience as an amateur wrestler, he is consistently one of the best performers in the business, let alone WWE. He explained how, for him, “The Phenomenal One” might be one of the best wrestlers in the world, and has been for the past 8 years.

Kurt Angle and AJ Styles previously worked together before their time in WWE. They were both signed to IMPACT Wrestling, where they wrestled together on several occasions before crossing paths in WWE.