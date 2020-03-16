Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish On Being A Top Team, Dream Opponents

Undisputed Era members Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish have shared their belief they are one of the top teams in the world.

Undisputed Era members Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly have discussed what makes their teamwork so well. Joining WWE’s The Bump, the duo also explained why they believe they are one of the top teams in the world.

“What me and Bobby have is special,” O’Reilly said. “We’ve been a tag team since 2012. We’ve been all over the world. As far as I’m concerned, we’re one of the top two greatest tag teams of all time.”

His partner, Fish, added how their chemistry isn’t something people can “fabricate.” He said how the brotherhood that exists between them and their other stablemates Roderick Strong and NXT Champion Adam Cole is “real.” “I think people feel that,” he said. “I think people understand that, and that’s why we’re successful as we are.”

Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish On Making History, Dream Opponents

O’Reilly explained how, as a team, he and Fish are “the judge, jury and executioner of the tag team division.” He stressed that this has been the case when they first arrived and that it will stay that way for the foreseeable future. “We’re going to become the first, four-time NXT champions. All we do here is make history.”

With the team having proved to be so dominant in the black-and-gold brand in the past, the two have casually looked at both RAW and SmackDown for potential opponents. O’Reilly shared how he would love a matchup with The New Day or The Usos. He believes either matchup could prove to be “something very special.”

