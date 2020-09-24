Thursday, September 24, 2020

Kyle O’Reilly Comments On NXT Championship Opportunity, Receives Praise From Hall of Famers

Undisputed Era's Kyle O'Reilly has commented on his NXT Championship opportunity at NXT TakeOver: 31, calling it the "biggest moment" of his life.

By Steve Russell

Undisputed Era’s Kyle O’Reilly has commented on his momentous win from last night’s episode of NXT. O’Reilly bested Cameron Grimes, Timothy Thatcher, Bronson Reed, and Kushida to win the first-ever NXT Gauntlet Eliminator match. This victory has propelled O’Reilly into an NXT Championship match against Finn Balor at NXT TakeOver: 31.

Speaking with Sarah Schreiber backstage in a WWE Network Exclusive, O’Reilly reflected on his win calling his championship match the “biggest moment” of his life.

“[…] I came into this match on relatively short notice, but we make the most of these opportunities. TakeOver isn’t just the biggest match for Kyle O’Reilly’s career, which it is, it’s not just a huge match for The Undisputed Era as a whole, which it is, this is the biggest moment of my life.”

When asked if he was nervous about facing off against Finn Balor, O’Reilly confessed he has been experiencing some “butterflies.” He opened up, admitting how the idea of competing at TakeOver against Balor gives him “goosebumps” before stressing how this opportunity is “huge for me.”

“I thrive under high presser situations. I mean, it really drives me, Sarah. Can you think of a higher pressure situation than the main event of TakeOver for the NXT Championship? Please, tell me if there is one, because I don’t think there is. So, Finn Balor, NXT, the world, is gonna see just what Kyle O’Reilly can do when he’s under pressure.”

Kyle O’Reilly Receives Praise From Hall of Famers

Following his main event win, both Triple H and Shawn Michaels commented on O’Reilly’s achievement.

Triple H stressed how O’Reilly’s success “shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone” before praising his dedication to pro wrestling. He noted how O’Reilly versus Balor “has the ability to steal the show.”

Shawn Michaels, unable to hide his excitement, was a lot more succinct with his message: “SIGN. ME. UP!!! #NXTTakeOver #WWENXT

Kyle O’Reilly versus Finn Balor takes place at NXT TakeOver: 31 on October 4, 2020 from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

