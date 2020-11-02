Monday, November 2, 2020

Kylie Rae Announces Hiatus From Pro Wrestling

By Michael Reichlin
Kylie Rae
Kylie Rae

Kylie Rae has announced she is taking a break from pro wrestling.

Rae was recently scheduled to compete at Impact Wrestling’s Bound for Glory pay-per-view. She no-showed the event, which set off concern due to her history of missing shows due to ‘personal issues.’

On Monday morning, Kylie Rae posted a message on her Patreon page announcing that she is “currently unwell” and “no longer a professional wrestler.”

She wrote to her subscribers, “I’m truly sorry for the pain I’ve caused and miscommunication, I am currently unwell. I’m also sorry that I wasn’t able to get this out before your monthly subscription charge.”

“I wanted to take this time to say I am no longer a professional wrestler and am currently taking a break from social media. It’s been a very hard decision to make but please understand.. When I am well, I will try to fulfill any obligations that have missed.”

We wish Kylie Rae all the best during her hiatus from pro wrestling. If you or a loved one is battling mental health issues, we encourage you to seek help independently or from one of the online resources available below:

Better Help

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

