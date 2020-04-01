Kylie Rae Officially Signs With Impact Wrestling

Kylie Rae was announced as having signed a long-term contract with Impact Wrestling on AXS TV last night. The often-smiling wrestling has appeared on Impact shows in the past but after a single’s victory last night Rae announced in a backstage segment that she had signed with the promotion long-term.

“I’m going to tell you how it feels, it feels amazing,” Kylie Rae said backstage. “You know what? It’s been one emotional year. We’ve had highs, we’ve had lows, we’ve had ups, we’ve had downs. But I knew from the moment that I stepped in this Impact wrestling ring, the arena, this is my home. I felt that, I felt that. That’s why I’m very proud to announce Kylie Rae just signed a long-term wrestling contract with Impact Wrestling baby!”

Kylie defeated Cassandra Golden in single’s action last night on Impact Wrestling.

Kylie Rae Joins Impact Wrestling

Rae was briefly a member of the AEW roster, having competed at the first AEW Double or Nothing. AEW President Tony Khan stated in a media scrum at All Out that she had requested her release from the company and was departing under “amicable” terms.

27-year-old Kylie Rae is from the Chicago area where she has been a fixture on the independent scene. She is a 3x Diamonds Division Champion for Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling promotion, a former Phoenix of RISE Champion, and AAW Women’s Champion.