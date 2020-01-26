Kylie Rae Opens Up About Her Mental Health Issues

Kylie Rae’s sudden departure from AEW last year had sparked all kinds of rumors and it’s a topic of discussion among wrestling fans even to this date.

The former AEW star seemed to have provided some more updates on her situation at the time recently when she made an Instagram post and talked about the mental health issues she has faced.

The female star posted a non-edited picture of herself from her official Instagram account recently and Kylie Rae opened up about how tough recent times have been for her and the effect her mental health issues have had:

Kylie Rae who made her AEW debut during the Double or Nothing PPV in May last year had left the promotion abruptly before the Fyter Fest event in June, despite being advertised for the show.

Her sudden departure from the promotion had sparked all kinds of rumors including stories about dispute with locker room members as well as AEW management.

However, the female star had addressed these rumors in a similar Instagram post later last year and Kylie had confirmed that nobody in the company made her leave.

She claimed that AEW took her career to new heights and the experiences that came along the way were nothing but the best. You can check out her earlier post on the matter here.