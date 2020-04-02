Kylie Rae Talks Returning To Wrestling

Kylie Rae recently announced that she has signed a long-term deal with Impact Wrestling. The 27-year-old took part in an interview with Alicia Atout recently and spoke about a variety of subjects including returning to wrestling after a brief hiatus last year.

“The day I made the return – like I had my first match in a couple of months, it didn’t feel real,” Kylie said about the response she got from the live crowd that night. “Like still to this day, somebody paid everybody to go to that show and cheer for me.”

Kylie continued to say that she didn’t get the kind of reaction that she did.

“Some fans that I do have, I’ve built up that friendship with them,” she continued.

“I’ve just been living every day like day-to-day at this point and just trying to enjoy the ride because it’s about the journey.”

The full conversation between Alicia Atout and Kylie Rae can be viewed in the player below:

Kylie Rae On Signing With Impact Wrestling

Rae spoke about signing with Impact Wrestling in a backstage segment on Impact Wrestling this week:

“I’m going to tell you how it feels, it feels amazing,” Kylie Rae said backstage. “You know what? It’s been one emotional year. We’ve had highs, we’ve had lows, we’ve had ups, we’ve had downs. But I knew from the moment that I stepped in this Impact wrestling ring, the arena, this is my home. I felt that, I felt that. That’s why I’m very proud to announce Kylie Rae just signed a long-term wrestling contract with Impact Wrestling baby!”