Kylie Rae Talks Signing With Impact After Leaving AEW

Kylie Rae left AEW last summer. She took a little break from wrestling before eventually signing with Impact Wrestling last fall. “Smiley” Kylie took part in an interview with Chris Van Vliet recently. During the conversation, she spoke about signing with Impact after appearing at the Bound for Glory PPV last fall.

“I just wasn’t ready, I was very honest with them. I wasn’t ready mentally, physically, or emotionally,” Kylie said. She continued to say that Impact was very supportive after she told them she wasn’t ready. A couple of months later when the two sides spoke again, Kylie said she felt ready and motivated to come back to wrestling.

“I felt like I was starting to get back into a groove and the days weren’t hard anymore,” she continued.

Kylie has previously stated she was struggling with mental health leading up to her departure from AEW.

“I firmly believe that if I would have continued going at the rate I was going at, I would never have come back. It just wasn’t healthy. Where I’m at today, it’s a completely different person,” she continued.

“I’ve loved it there,” she said of Impact Wrestling. “It’s such a supportive group of people.”

Kylie Rae On Mental Health & Taking A Break From Wrestling

She also spoke about issues surrounding mental health and her break from wrestling between AEW and Impact.

“I went to like 2 or 3 different therapists. It was a long battle but I look back now and I’m very grateful for that because I know that was hands down the toughest hardship I’d ever been through in my life and I think I came out a completely different person in the best way possible.”

“I think this is the most at peace I’ve been with myself in my entire life,” she continued.

In incredibly controversial fashion, Kylie Rae also mentioned during the interview that her favorite Star Wars was Episode 1. She says this is because she really likes Darth Maul.

Kylie’s interview with Chris Van Vliet can be viewed in the player below: