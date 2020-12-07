Lacey Evans Shares How The Marines Helped Her, Tribute To The Troops

NXT TakeOver: WarGames wasn’t the only WWE event that aired yesterday. WWE’s annual Tribute to the Troops also took place on FOX, headlined by a non-title matchup between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and The Miz. Speaking with The Wrap ahead of the event, former Marine Lacey Evans detailed how the Marines saved her life. She also shared what an event like Tribute to the Troops means to her.

“Growing up, I did not have the role models that I needed. I didn’t know what I wanted to be. I didn’t know what a positive, happy, healthy lifestyle looked like,” Evans confessed. “All I knew, while looking around, [was] my dysfunctional, drug-infested, mental health. Anger, depression. It seeped and destroyed my family. That’s the life that I knew.”

Lacey Evans then explained why Tribute to the Troops resonates so much with her. The Raw Superstar highlighted how she knows all about how difficult it is to leave family when deploying for active duty:

“I know not only what the military goes through — the veterans, the active-duty — but their spouses, their kids. They’re going through hell,” Lacey Evans explained. “The divorce rate’s high, the arguments are high. The veterans are tired, the active-duty — they go through a lot.”

Last night’s Tribute to the Troops took place at WWE’s ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, FL. Alongside the non-title main event, WWE also hosted a ten-man tag team match and a women’s tag team match between Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks versus Bayley and Natalya.

Lacey Evans appeared on the show in a segment explaining why she joined the Marines. You can watch her appearance below: