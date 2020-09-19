Ladder Match Set For WWE Clash Of Champions

Two new matches have been announced for the upcoming WWE Clash of Champions PPV.

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Lucha House Party and WWE Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn in a Ladder Match will take place.

- Advertisement -

Friday’s episode of SmackDown saw Hardy throw out the idea of the match to both Styles and Zayn after Styles went over the former champion in a singles match. This comes after a few weeks of build between the three stars as Zayn was the champion earlier this year before he was stripped due to time off.

WWE presents the Clash of Champions pay-per-view event on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Orlando, Florida at the Amway Center that will air on the WWE Network.

Updated WWE Clash Of Champions Card

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Nikki Cross

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Liv Morgan & Ruby Riot

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Lucha House Party

WWE Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn – Ladder Match

What are your thoughts on this match being added to the card? Sound off in the comment section.

The Rock Rips Off His Electric Home Gate Due To Power Outage (Photo)