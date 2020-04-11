Lana Blasts Ronda Rousey For Recent Comments

Lana recently took offense to some comments made by Ronda Rousey on Steve-O’s podcast. During the podcast, Rousey talked about the difficult WWE travel schedule and performing for ungrateful fans. She also used the polarizing word “fake” to describe wrestling, which Lana then reacted to.

“I have NO WORDS for her audacity to save “fake fighting” !!!!!! If it’s fake why can’t Paige & Tyson Kidd can’t wrestle anymore ?? If it is fake why couldn’t Edge wrestle for 11 years ???? This is a contact sport where REAL things happen!” Lana Tweeted.

Rousey referred to wrestling as “fake fights” when talking about how much she enjoyed taking part in the performances.

“Running out there and having fake fights for fun is just the best thing,” Rousey said. “I love choreography, I love acting, I love theatre. Live theater and some of the last forms of live theatre. But, I was doing basically part-time and I was away from home 200 days out of the year.”

I have NO WORDS for her audacity to save “fake fighting” !!!!!! If it’s fake why can’t @RealPaigeWWE & @TJWilson can’t wrestle anymore ?? If it is fake why couldn’t @EdgeRatedR wrestle for 11 years ???? This is a contact sport where REAL things happen! https://t.co/cYvGpTjmci — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) April 11, 2020

In storyline, Lana is currently married to Bobby Lashley. She ended up costing him his match to Aleister Black at WrestleMania, however. Lana insisted that Lashley give his opponent a spear but this allowed Black an opportunity to hit Black Mass for the win.