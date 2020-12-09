Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Lana Delivers Emotional Promo About Needing To Prove Herself In WWE

Raw Superstar Lana has deliverd an emotional promo addressing her role in WWE and how she wants to prove herself at TLC.

By Steve Russell
Lana WWE
Lana

Raw Superstar Lana has shared an impassioned, emotional promo addressing her current position in WWE. She uploaded the video to her official Twitter account and accompanied it with the caption, “I know who I am, and the odds I’m up against.”

Taking directly to the camera, Lana said doesn’t usually talk about how she views her role in WWE. She stressed how she knows who she is and what she lacks. Lana conceded that “most of the girls” are more gifted or talented than she is.

“I know that most of the girls are more gifted than me, more talented than me, and…this might come to a really big surprise to everyone, but I want to be champion,” Lana said. “And it takes a lot of courage for me to say that because I know a lot of people are like, ‘Lana wants to be champion? How delusional is she?'”

She then shared how she has big dreams and is happy to show up at TLC and “fight for my life,” acknowledging how her opponents might “snap me in half.”

“I Don’t Want To Prove. I Have To Prove”

She knows the danger that awaits her at WWE TLC, but that doesn’t matter to her. She has something to prove and she is hell bent on becoming a champion.

“Since I’ve begun this journey on my own, I want to fight. And I want to fight even though I might get my ass kicked because I don’t want to be defined by anyone else but myself. And that’s scary. I want to prove something. I don’t want to prove; I have to prove.”

She explained how she has to prove things to herself, her colleagues, and the fans, tearfully expressing, “I want to be good. Damn it, I want to be champion.”

Lana teams up with Raw Women’s Champion Asuka at WWE TLC. The duo faces off against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

WWE TLC takes place on December 20, 2020. The event emanates from WWE ThunderDome’s new residence in Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL.

If you use any quotes from this article, please provide a H/T to SEScoops.

