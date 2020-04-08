Lana Discusses Paul Heyman’s Creative Influence On RAW

WWE RAW Superstar Lana recently spoke with Sportskeeda. During the interview, Lana opened up about what RAW has been like since Paul Heyman’s induction as the show’s Executive Director.

Lana spoke highly of Heyman, sharing how he has been one of her personal favorites since she was a little girl. Heyman and Stephanie McMahon were the reason why Lana wanted to pursue becoming a WWE Superstar. She credited their compelling storytelling and how entertaining they were in helping to ignite her passion for the business. She pointed to their ability to drive the story on the mic while also being smart and compelling as characters.

“When he’s a character and when he’s on the microphone, he’s able to tell those compelling stories, and he brings that as a showrunner,” Lana explained. “I feel like he’s given so many people opportunities, who wouldn’t otherwise have opportunities. And the way he tells the story across the show, I feel like everything’s very intertwined and threaded.”

She stressed how everything with scripted television is “threaded,” especially on RAW. Lana noted how since Heyman’s creative direction, many overlooked Superstars have been given renewed opportunities.

Lana was one of those Superstars who has benefited from Heyman’s leadership. She has been a crucial part of a rivalry between Bobby Lashley and Rusev. She is still associated on-screen with Lashley, having recently cost him his WrestleMania matchup against Aleister Black.