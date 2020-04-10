Lana On Pushing The Envelope, Soap Opera Storylines

WWE Superstar Lana has shared how she believes she pushes "the envelope in everything I do" regarding her WWE storylines.

WWE Superstar Lana intends to push the envelope in every storyline she is a part of. She revealed her intentions during a recent interview with Sportskeeda, noting how she’s fortunate to be involved with a soap opera style storyline.

“I just feel like soap opera stories, in general, are very relatable and everyone can connect to heartache,” Lana explained. “Everyone can connect with either being cheated on or know someone that’s cheating or know someone that has lied in a relationship or know someone that’s gotten a divorce. Most people have broken up once in their life, at least. I just think that all those stories are relatable and people understand that. And people connect with it.”

Lana explained how not everyone may be able to understand winning a championship or a title. But heartache, betrayal and relationships are things most people can relate to and understand.

She extrapolated further, adding how she doesn’t know what it’s like to be “genetically superior” as she had to work hard for everything in her life. When it comes to breakups, however, Lana feels there is a compelling relatability. She considers herself “blessed to be in stories like that, that have to do with issues of the heart.”